Crime

Two women killed as car hits auto in Bengaluru

Driver of the car fled the scene after the incident that occurred late Friday night.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 7 January 2023 - 14:12
Bengaluru: Two women were killed and three others injured after an auto they were travelling in was hit by a speeding car in K. R. Puram locality of Bengaluru.

The deceased have been identified as Fazila and Taseena.

Two kids and Khaleed, Taseena’s husband, suffered injuries in the incident.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital.

K.R. Puram Traffic police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the driver.

IANS
