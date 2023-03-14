Crime

UP: 2 labourers electrocuted at construction site

Both the labourers -- Mohd Iqbal, 42, and Nadeem Ahmad, 26, -- fell unconscious and were rushed to the Community Health Centre by the villagers but doctors declared them brought dead.

Posted by: Mohammed Amjad
Last Updated: 14 March 2023 - 13:31
Shamli: Two labourers died due to to electrocution after an iron pillar they were erecting at an under-construction building came in contact with high-tension cable.

The incident occurred in Balwa village of Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district on Monday.

According to locals, there was a huge explosion when the pillar came in contact with the high-tension power line.

Both the labourers — Mohd Iqbal, 42, and Nadeem Ahmad, 26, — fell unconscious and were rushed to the Community Health Centre by the villagers but doctors declared them brought dead.

SHO Nem Chand said: “Based on preliminary investigation, the accident was caused due to negligence. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. No complaint has been filed in the matter yet.”

