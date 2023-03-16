UP: Girl ends life after sexual assault by friend’s father

Agra (UP): A 14-year-old girl ended her life by hanging after allegedly being sexually assaulted by her friend’s 45-year-old father, police said.

The autopsy report confirmed that she was raped, following which a case was registered and the accused has been arrested.

According to police, the girl killed herself when her parents were working in the field and she was alone in the house.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The accused was identified as Raghvendra Singh, a local political functionary.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sonam Kumar said, “Based on the autopsy report, sections of the POCSO Act and IPC section 376 (rape) have been added to the FIR, which was earlier registered under section 306 (abetment of suicide). The accused has been arrested and sent to jail following court orders.”

The victim’s father said his daughter had isolated herself and avoided interaction with the family.

“She told us about indecent advances by Raghvendra. I extended full support to her and did not approach the police fearing her future,” he said.

The officer in-charge said, “The last call which the girl received before committing suicide was of the accused. Her call records suggest that he had been repeatedly calling her for the past few days.”