UP: Jilted lover killed school boy on suspicion

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The Kanpur police have arrested the accused in the murder of Ronil Sarkar, a student of Class 12 at Dr Virendra Swaroop Education Centre, who was killed in Kanpur, 35 days ago.

Following a fresh probe by a team of cyber experts from Hyderabad, police managed to zero in on the accused based on a WhatsApp conversation between the accused and a girl who used to attend computer classes with Ronil at an institute in Shyam Nagar.

The police identified the accused as Vikas Yadav, 23, of Shyam Nagar. Vikas confessed before the police that he suspected Ronil had a relationship with a girl who had rejected his proposal in the past.

Vikas also suspected that the girl had spurned him at Ronil’s behest. When Vikas asked the girl about her relationship with Ronil, she said Ronil was like a brother to her and uploaded a picture on her social media account in which she was seen tying a ‘rakhi’ on Ronil.

However, Vikas was not convinced and he made a plan to eliminate Ronil.

On October 25, Vikas met Ronil in Shyam Nagar and said that he wanted to talk to him. Ronil told him that he would meet him on October 31 after school hours. “After he left the school, Vikas asked Ronil to stay away from the girl. Thereafter, Vikas found a photo of Ronil standing with the girl, having a lipstick mark.

Seeing this, Vikas got angry and strangled Ronil. After committing the murder, he went to his aunt’s place in Maharajpur.

Inspector, Chakeri, Anjan Kumar, said Vikas had befriended the girl about two years ago through Instagram.

Police commissioner B.P. Jogdand said it was a blind murder case and appreciated the efforts of the Kanpur police in cracking the case.