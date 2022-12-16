UP man kills child, gets lynched by villagers

Bulandshahr (UP): A one-and-a-half-year-old child was hacked to death in Saujhana Jhaya village of this district by an alcoholic.

The accused, identified as Kaju, alais Kishanpal, took the child, who was playing outside his house, to a cane field and hacked him to death.

When the family members of the minor started looking for him, they found his body in the field and spotted the accused at some distance.

The accused also attacked the villagers with a knife when they tried to stop him.

Superintendent of police (SP) city, Bulandshahr, Surendra Nath Tiwari said that the villagers thrashed Kishanpal after which police reached the spot and admitted him to district hospital.

“Based on the complaint filed by the child’s family members, a case has been registered under section 302 (murder) against the accused. However, he succumbed during treatment on Thursday,” said SP.

The minor’s body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem, police said.

Body of the accused has been sent for the post-mortem and his family informed, the SP said.