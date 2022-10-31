Crime

UP sub-inspector killed in accident on Lucknow-Delhi highway

The accident occurred near Sahjanpur village and sub inspector Shafiq Ahmad died on the spot.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 31 October 2022 - 16:01
Sitapur: A police sub-inspector died and three other personnel were injured when their car rammed into a tree after being hit by a vehicle in Ataria area on the Lucknow-Delhi highway on Monday.

Satyendra Yadav, Pawan Kumar and Anuj Tripathi have been hospitalised with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said that efforts were on to identify the vehicle that hit the police car.

