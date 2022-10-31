UP sub-inspector killed in accident on Lucknow-Delhi highway

Sitapur: A police sub-inspector died and three other personnel were injured when their car rammed into a tree after being hit by a vehicle in Ataria area on the Lucknow-Delhi highway on Monday.

The accident occurred near Sahjanpur village and sub inspector Shafiq Ahmad died on the spot.

Satyendra Yadav, Pawan Kumar and Anuj Tripathi have been hospitalised with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said that efforts were on to identify the vehicle that hit the police car.