UP: Two youths die as bike collides with car

Mahoba (UP): Two youths were killed and one more was injured when a motorcycle collided with a car in Sadar Kotwali area of Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, a police officer said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) RP Rai said that the incident took place near Narsingh Kuti when the motorcycle collided with the car after its driver opened the gate suddenly. “The bike riders fell on the road and collided with the divider. The car driver also sustained serious injuries in the accident,” he said.

The DSP said that the victims have been identified as bike rider Himanshu Vashisth and car driver little. “A bike rider Devendra Kumar, who sustained serious injuries, was taken to the district hospital from where he has been referred to Jhansi medical college,” he said.

Source UNI