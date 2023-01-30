UP: Woman dies after inhaling gas from geyser

Meerut: In a shocking incident in Meerut, a newly-married woman passed away due to suffocation after inhaling gas leaked from a geyser.

The woman had gone to a bathroom at her in-laws’ house to take a shower and remained in there for quite some time.

When the family members tried to check on her and got no response, they reportedly knocked down the door to find her unconscious in a corner.

She was then rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Gas geysers are known to emit carbon monoxide which can be dangerous as within only a few minutes of inhaling, it can make one dizzy and unconscious.

Doctors advise immediate medical intervention in this case as carbon monoxide poisoning cannot be treated with home remedies.