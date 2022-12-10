Video: Speeding car hits professor in Ghaziabad society

Ghaziabad: A speeding car hit a professor who was on his morning walk in a society in Ghaziabad and the entire incident was recorded by the CCTV camera installed in the premises.

The incident took place in Amrapali Empire Society in the Crossing Republik police station area on December 3. The impact was so fierce that the victim, identified as Pankaj Goyal, was thrown 10 feet away.

According to sources, the victim along with his wife, Sukriti Goyal and a resident were on their morning walk inside the society on December 3 at 7 a.m. when the speeding car entered the society and hit Pankaj who was walking on the extreme right of the trio.

The vehicle also hit several parked bikes before coming to a halt about 30 metres ahead.

The victim’s wife and the resident narrowly escaped getting hit in the accident.

The police registered an FIR on December 8 on Sukriti’s complaint and has started probing the matter.

She stated that her husband was badly injured with several bones fractured and had been admitted in a private hospital.

She added that he was in no position to even get up in view of his grave injuries.

According to the police, the car owner is being searched for by tracing the car number with the help of the Transport Department.