Crime

Widow brutally killed in old city of Hyderabad

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 7 December 2022 - 14:03
0 178 Less than a minute
Widow brutally killed in old city of Hyderabad
Widow brutally killed in old city of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman was murdered in the old city of Hyderabad. 

Rainbazar police said that the 46-year-old woman was living alone in a house in Chandra Nagar area since her husband Saleem died. 

The woman’s body was found in her house last night drenched in blood. 

Police suspect that someone killed the woman by hitting her on the head with a gas cylinder. Bottles of liquor were also found near the crime scene. 

Related Articles

It is suspected that someone drank alcohol there and then attacked the woman and killed. 

The police are investigating the incident from various angles.

Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 7 December 2022 - 14:03
0 178 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button