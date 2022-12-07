Widow brutally killed in old city of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman was murdered in the old city of Hyderabad.

Rainbazar police said that the 46-year-old woman was living alone in a house in Chandra Nagar area since her husband Saleem died.

The woman’s body was found in her house last night drenched in blood.

Police suspect that someone killed the woman by hitting her on the head with a gas cylinder. Bottles of liquor were also found near the crime scene.

It is suspected that someone drank alcohol there and then attacked the woman and killed.

The police are investigating the incident from various angles.