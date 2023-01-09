Wife kills husband to be with Facebook lover

Bareilly: A young woman allegedly killed her husband for the sake of her lover, whom she befriended through Facebook, here.

The victim Rohit Kumar, 27, a resident of Kandharpur village, was found dead at a field in Cantonment area.

Police have arrested Aarti, her Facebook friend Anuj Patel and his friend Vivek Kumar and booked them under sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

SP (city) Rahul Bhati said that the accused have been sent to jail.