Crime

Wither humanity? Injured girl pleads for help, onlookers busy shooting her video

A case of rape has been registered on a complaint by her family though a medical report is still not in.

Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 25 October 2022 - 17:58
0 201 1 minute read
Wither humanity? Injured girl pleads for help, onlookers busy shooting her video
Wither humanity? Injured girl pleads for help, onlookers busy shooting her video

Lucknow: In an appalling incident which came to light after the video began making rounds on social media, a girl is seen writhing in pain, apparently reaching out for help with her blood-soaked arms, as a group of men stands around her, filming her on phones.

The 13-year-old girl was unconscious and covered in blood. She was found wounded and bleeding near a government guest house in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj hours after she left home on Sunday.

CCTV cameras footage caught her walking with a man.

A case of rape has been registered on a complaint by her family though a medical report is still not in.

According to sources, the girl left home to exchange a piggy bank on Sunday afternoon and didn’t return for five hours. Later she was spotted in the bushes near the guest house by a guard and police was alerted.

The local police rushed her to the hospital for treatment.

Tags
Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 25 October 2022 - 17:58
0 201 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button