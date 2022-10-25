Wither humanity? Injured girl pleads for help, onlookers busy shooting her video

Lucknow: In an appalling incident which came to light after the video began making rounds on social media, a girl is seen writhing in pain, apparently reaching out for help with her blood-soaked arms, as a group of men stands around her, filming her on phones.

कन्नौज में खून से लथपथ एक मासूम बच्ची सड़क किनारे तड़पती रही लेकिन लोग तमाशबीन बने वीडियो बनाने में जुटे रहे।



ऐसे में एक पुलिसकर्मी द्वारा उसे गोद में उठाकर अस्पताल ले जाया गया। पुलिसकर्मी का कृत्य प्रशंसनीय है।



लेकिन, सवाल कि इस मासूम का गुनहगार कौन है? और कब पकड़ा जाएगा? pic.twitter.com/CnW9YeQrsu — UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) October 24, 2022

The 13-year-old girl was unconscious and covered in blood. She was found wounded and bleeding near a government guest house in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj hours after she left home on Sunday.

CCTV cameras footage caught her walking with a man.

A case of rape has been registered on a complaint by her family though a medical report is still not in.

According to sources, the girl left home to exchange a piggy bank on Sunday afternoon and didn’t return for five hours. Later she was spotted in the bushes near the guest house by a guard and police was alerted.

The local police rushed her to the hospital for treatment.