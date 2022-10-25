Wither humanity? Injured girl pleads for help, onlookers busy shooting her video
A case of rape has been registered on a complaint by her family though a medical report is still not in.
Lucknow: In an appalling incident which came to light after the video began making rounds on social media, a girl is seen writhing in pain, apparently reaching out for help with her blood-soaked arms, as a group of men stands around her, filming her on phones.
The 13-year-old girl was unconscious and covered in blood. She was found wounded and bleeding near a government guest house in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj hours after she left home on Sunday.
CCTV cameras footage caught her walking with a man.
A case of rape has been registered on a complaint by her family though a medical report is still not in.
According to sources, the girl left home to exchange a piggy bank on Sunday afternoon and didn’t return for five hours. Later she was spotted in the bushes near the guest house by a guard and police was alerted.
The local police rushed her to the hospital for treatment.