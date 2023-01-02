Woman arrested in Ahmedabad for killing infant

Ahmedabad: Police in Ahmedabad have arrested a woman who killed her three-month-old baby girl by throwing the infant from the third floor of a hospital.

According to the complaint lodged by Asifmiya Shaikh, his wife Farzanabanu gave birth on October 5, 2022, at a hospital in Uttarsanda of Anand district.

On Sunday morning, Farzanbanu informed her husband that the baby had gone missing.

Shaikh along with staff of the hospital searched for the baby and even informed the police.

While checking the CCTV footage of the hospital corridors, at around 4 a.m. Farzanabanu can be seen coming out of the ward with the baby in his arms, she stands near a pillar for a while, later she returns to the ward empty handed, Asifmiya said in the complaint.

During police interrogation, the accused said that she was fed up of the infant’s illness and pain which led her to take the drastic step.

When the hospital security staff checked, they found the body of the baby.

Post birth, the baby was admitted to Vadodara government hospital for 15 days, then on December 14, the family noticed intestine enlargement when it surfaced on the stomach and on Nadiad doctor’s recommendation, the infant was admitted at the government hospital in Ahmedabad.

Police Inspector K.D. Jadeja said the complainant is also being questioned.