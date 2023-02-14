Woman drugged, raped in Gurugram shopping mall parking

Gurugram: A 27-year-old woman was allegedly drugged and raped by a man in his car parked in the basement of Sahara mall in Haryana’s Gurugram, police said.

Police said on Tuesday the victim, who is an engineer told the police that the accused Tushar Sharma had called her for a job interview and then raped her after giving her sedated water.

The woman stated to the police that she resided in the DLF area and was searching for an online job and got the number of a man, who introduced himself as Tuhar Sharma.

The accused promised the victim a job and called her for an interview at the mall on Saturday.

“As per the telephonic talk I reached the mall around 1 p.m. on Saturday. He met me at the entrance and asked me to discuss the job and took me to the basement of the mall, where he offered me water. Soon, I lost consciousness after this, he committed the crime and fled from the spot,” she said in the FIR.

Later the victim reported the matter to the police. The victim was taken to hospital by the police for medical examination and an FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 328, 376 and 506 of the IPC at the Women police station, Sector 51.

“We are verifying the allegations of the complaint. The accused is yet to be arrested,” said a senior police officer.