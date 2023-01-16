Crime

Woman hit by SUV while feeding stray dog in Chandigarh

The incident occurred in Sector 53 at 11.39 p.m. on Saturday, and the driver fled immediately after the incident. The footage from a CCTV camera shows the woman was seen feeding a stray dog when the Thar vehicle hit her.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 January 2023 - 18:57
0 305 Less than a minute
Woman hit by SUV while feeding stray dog in Chandigarh
Woman hit by SUV while feeding stray dog in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: A woman in Chandigarh was hit by a speeding SUV while she was feeding stray dogs on the roadside and the impact was so severe that she was tossed up in the air, police said on Monday

The incident occurred in Sector 53 at 11.39 p.m. on Saturday, and the driver fled immediately after the incident. The footage from a CCTV camera shows the woman was seen feeding a stray dog when the Thar vehicle hit her.

The victim, Tejaswita Kaushal, 25, a resident of Sector 51, was hospitalised and later discharged.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 January 2023 - 18:57
0 305 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button