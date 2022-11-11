Crime

Woman jumps in well along with infant in Hanamkonda

Hanamkonda: A married woman committed suicide by jumping into a well along with her six-month-old baby in Damera of Telangana’s Hanamkonda district. 

Woman identified as Amani from Atmakur mandal committed suicide by jumping into an agricultural well at Pasaragonda in Damera mandal.

The local people alerted the police, who reached the spot and retrieved the bodies of Amani and the six-month-old baby from the well.

The bodies were shifted to MGM Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on. 

The reason behind the extreme action was not immediately known.

