Crime

Yaba tablets worth crores seized in Assam, 2 arrested

Guwahati: At least 50 packets containing five lakh Yaba tables worth crores of rupees was seized from a Mizoram-bound vehicle in Assam's Silchar town on Monday, an official said, adding that two people were arrested in connection.

Posted by: محمد یوسفLast Updated: 3 April 2023 - 11:49
0 181 1 minute read
Yaba tablets worth crores seized in Assam, 2 arrested
Yaba tablets worth crores seized in Assam, 2 arrested

Guwahati: At least 50 packets containing five lakh Yaba tables worth crores of rupees was seized from a Mizoram-bound vehicle in Assam’s Silchar town on Monday, an official said, adding that two people were arrested in connection.

According to the police, the vehicle had entered Assam through the inter-state border in Cachar.

A senior police officer said that based on a tip-off, police apprehended the vehicle.

The narcotics were peddled from Myanmar.

Related Articles

“At least 50 packets containing the Yaba tablets were recovered,” the officer said, adding that market value of the seized drugs is in crores.

Two persons were also arrested on the charges of drug peddling.

Lauding the police action, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “Cachar police recovered 50 packets containing 5 lakh Yaba tablets from a consignment coming from Myanmar via a neighbouring state at Bagador, Silchar. Also apprehended two accused.

“Great work Assam Police. Keep it up.”

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: محمد یوسفLast Updated: 3 April 2023 - 11:49
0 181 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button