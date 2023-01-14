Young couple commit suicide in K’taka after parents oppose relation

Koppal (Karnataka): In a shocking incident, a young couple in Karnataka’s Koppal district committed suicide on Saturday after their parents opposed the relationship, police said.

The victims were identified as 20-year-old Prakash and 17-year-old Suma. The incident took place in Balageri village.

According to the police, Prakash was a photographer and Suma was a college student.

Hailing from the same village, they became involved a few months ago.

The parents of the victims who came to know about their relationship, advised their children not get diverted at such an early age and instead focus on their careers.

The couple, who came under extreme pressure following their parents’ opposition, took the extreme step of slitting their throats at the girl’s house earlier in the day.

A police investigation is currently underway.