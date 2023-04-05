Young man shot dead in old city of Hyderabad



A youth was shot dead in old city of Hyderabad late tonight. According to immediate reports, unknown persons opened fire on a youth named Akash Singh late at night near Murgi Chowk in the limits of Tappa Chabutra Police Station when he was visiting his friend.

Akash died on the spot. The reasons for the murder could not be ascertained immediately.

The police kept the body in the mortuary and are investigating the incident from various angles. Tension prevailed in the area after the incident.

The deceased was the son-in-law of BJP leader Amar Singh.

