Youth killed in Hyderabad; body cremated

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified youth was found burnt in a suspicious condition at the cremation ground in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area.

It is suspected that his body was set on fire after the murder. The police said that the dead body of an unknown youth between 25 and 30 years of age was found near Ali Lake in Hyder Nagar area.

The police are investigating whether the unidentified youth was brought here after being killed at another place and burnt or the dead body of the youth was set on fire after being killed at the same place. This incident happened last night.

The police also found a cell phone and bag with the dead body. The dead body has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem and police are investigating the incident from different angles.

Earlier after seeing the dead body in the cremation ground, there was a rumor that the young man was sacrificed, but the police denied this.