Editor All India Radio sends iftar pack to Urdu staff

Hyderabad: Amid the atmosphere of religious intolerance and prejudice prevailing in the country, there are people who are holding the torch of tolerance and unity and showing light to others. One such example is of Dharmapuri Suresh, who is serving as  editor in the news unit of All India Radio Hyderabad. 

Suresh gave All India Radio’s Urdu and Muslim staff and their families a pleasant surprise on Sunday when he sent iftar packs containing biryani and haleem to their homes.

The staff expressed their happiness on this goodwill gesture and thanked him. 

Urdu Leaks quoted Akhtar Tirmizi, An Urdu news reader  as saying that Suresh Sahib is fond and appreciative of Hyderabadi Tehzeeb, he is a sociable and Muslim-friendly personality. Today, our country needs personalities like Suresh more than ever.

