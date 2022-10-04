1200 more medical seats will be available in Telangana from the current academic year

Hyderabad: State Health Minister T Harish Rao said that 8 new medical colleges will become operational in Telangana from the current academic year. With this, the number of medical seats in the state will increase by 1200.

Calling the addition of 1200 medical seats in one year a great achievement, T Harish Rao said it is happening for the first time in the history of the country that a state has increased so many seats during a single academic year.

The Health Minister said that Osmania, Gandhi and Kakatiya Medical Colleges were the only ones in the United State of Andhra Pradesh. During 70 years, medical colleges were sanctioned only for Adilabad, Nizamabad and Warangal, while 17 medical colleges were established in the state in a short span of 7 years after the formation of Telangana.

He further said that at the time of the formation of Telangana, the number of medical seats in government medical colleges of the state was only 850 which has been increased to 2901 today.