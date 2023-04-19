25 per cent inter weightage for EAMCET scrapped

Hyderabad: Students will be awarded ranks only on the basis of the marks secured in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), starting this year.



The State government has scrapped 25 per cent weightage to the intermediate from this year.



The higher education department on Wednesday issued a GO MS No.18 to this effect amending GO MS 73 issued in 2011.

The amendment reads “Candidates who secured qualifying marks in EAMCET and candidates belonging to SC and ST category for whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed should be assigned ranking in the order of merit on the basis of the marks secured in EAMCET only,” .

