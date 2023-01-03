Education

Aiming at Guinness World Record, teacher teaches Maths for non-stop 88 hours

Hyderabad: A teacher taught mathematics to children for about 88 hours to register his name in the Guinness Book of World Records.

According to sources, K. Laxman, a mathematics teacher of Mehboobabad district of Telangana who belongs to Babunaik Tanda of the district, started teaching mathematics on 27th December from 12:00 noon and he surprised everyone by teaching mathematics continuously for 88 hours, till 4 am on 31st December.

The dignitaries congratulated him for this achievement and expressed good wishes for the Guinness Book of World Record.

Sweets were distributed on this occasion and fireworks were also set off.

