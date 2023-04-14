Hyderabad: Annual day celebration -2023 of Mahaveer Group of Institutions held at Mahaveer Engineering College, Bandalguda Hyderabad, on 13th April 2023 in the name of Veduka.

Around 2000 students attended the event. Event was very delightful with participation of 300 students in various cultural activities.

On this occasion Shri Surya Veddeboina, General Manager VFX – Rotomaker, Filicitate to the topper of the college (RAHUL) and he is rewarded by Rs.10,000/- by college management.

Chief guest of the event Surya Veddeboina, General Manager, VFX -Rotomaker has also announced certification worth of Rs. 2,00,000/- to the topper along with Smt. S Jayalakshmi, Chairman 2023 Mahaveer Group of Institutions.

Sri. S. Surender Reddy, Secretary Mahaveer Group of Institutions, Pricipal Dr.B.V. Sanker Ram, program convenor Pramoda and Others also grace the occasion.