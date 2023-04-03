Applications invited for fire & safety engineering courses

Hyderabad: National Centre for Fire & Safety Engineering, Hyderabad has invited online applications for admission in Government of India certified fire & health safety, industrial safety Courses.

Candidates with SSC, Intermediate, Degree, Diploma, Engineering can apply online for the respective courses.

Courses offered: Sub Fire Officer, PG Diploma in Fire Technology & Industrial Safety, PG Diploma in Fire & Safety Engineering, Advanced Diploma in Industrial Safety, PG Diploma in Occupational Health Safety & Environment, Diploma in Fire Technology & Industrial Safety, Health Sanitary Inspector.

Duration of the courses is six months to one year.

NCFSE Hyderabad offers a 25% fee subsidy in the form of concession in the course fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minority, Ex-Serviceman and their children.

Candidates will be getting better opportunities in oil & gas industry, mining, plantation & erecting, thermal power stations, construction, airports, MNCs, etc. April 15 is the last date for submitting application online at http://www.ncttindia.com or call 9701496748.