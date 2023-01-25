BBC docu screening: Over 70 students detained at Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi: Over 70 students have been detained after they gathered to protest against the detention of four Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students associated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) after the announcement of screening of a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Mass Communication department of the university on Wednesday evening.

However, there was no immediate response from the police.

Classes in the varsity were suspended and police teams, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), were deployed near the gate of JMI om Wednesday.

The screening of the documentary was scheduled at 6 p.m. However, the varsity had said on Tuesday that the administration will not allow any unauthorised gatherings on the campus after the SFI announced the screening.

The developments came after high drama prevailed on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus late on Tuesday evening after the students alleged that they were attacked with stones while watching the controversial documentary.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest), Manoj C., denied reports of stone pelting.

When asked about the incident, the DCP said, “I repeat, no such incident has been reported to us so far.”

“If we receive a complaint from any section of JNU, necessary legal action as deemed appropriate will be taken,” the DCP said.

Meanwhile, internet service and electricity connection at the office of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) were snapped for around three hours on Tuesday evening after some students wanted to screen the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The JNU administration had earlier asked the students to cancel the screening of the documentary — ‘India: The Modi Question’.

The varsity administration, in a stern warning, told the students that disciplinary action may be initiated as per the university rules if anyone screens the documentary.