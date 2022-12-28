Education

Breaking: SSC exams to start from this date in Telangana

Posted by: Rasia Hashmi Last Updated: 28 December 2022
Breaking: Telangana government takes big decision SSC exams
Breaking: Telangana government takes big decision SSC exams

Hyderabad:  SSC  examinations will be held from April 3, 2023, in Telangana. Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced this on Wednesday.
The final time-table will be released in the coming days.

SSC Public Examinations will be conducted with 6 papers instead of 11 papers and  three-hour duration will be provided for each paper.
However, entire syllabus will be covered for the class 10 examination.

Internal choice will be provided for essay or long answers type questions and there will be no choice for small answer type questions.

The pre-final examinations will be conducted in the months of February and March.

