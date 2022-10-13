Breaking: Telangana government takes big decision regarding SSC exams 2023

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has taken an important decision with regard to the SSC exams in Telangana.

The SSC Public Examinations 2023 will have only six papers for this academic year too.

The State government has approved the proposal made by the department of education to reduce the number of papers from 11 to six in the SSC Public Exams during the academic year 2022-23.

During the last two academic years, due to the outbreak of Corona and its aftermath, the government had reduced the number of papers to six in the SSC Public Exams. In the current academic year i.e. 2023 also, there will be only 6 papers in the exam.

While the exams could not be conducted in the academic year 2020-21 due to the pandemic and students who had registered for exams were declared passed, the Class X exams were conducted for six papers during the academic year 2021-22 and results were announced too.

Now, the decision to reduce the number of papers has been extended to the current academic year though 100 per cent syllabus will be covered for the exams.