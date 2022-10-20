Education

Breaking: Telangana govt. changes date of Diwali holiday; GO issued

As per the GO, the educational institutions across the state will also observe the holiday for Deepavali on Monday and will remain closed.

Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 20 October 2022 - 13:48
Holiday for Diwali will be on October 24 instead of October 25

Hyderabad: The holiday for Deepavali (Diwali), festival of lights, this year for the state will be on Monday, October 24 instead of the originally decided-upon date of October 25, Tuesday. 

The Government of Telangana has now announced this by issuing a Government Order. As per the GO, the educational institutions across the state will also observe the holiday for Deepavali on Monday and will remain closed.

Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary to the State government issued GO in this regard which reads, “In partial modification of the orders issued notifying the Holidays under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, in G.O.Rt.No.2619, G.A.(SPLE) Dept. dated 26.11.2021, Government hereby declare Holiday on account of ‘DEEPAVALI’ on 24.10.2022 (Monday), instead of 25.10.2022 (Tuesday) under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.”

