Breaking: TSBIE issues important notification about Inter I & II exams 2022-23

In view of the coronavirus epidemic, the Board had reduced the syllabus to 70% for the past two years.

Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 14 October 2022 - 20:27
The TSBIE has prescribed 100% syllabus for both Intermediate I year & II Year students

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has taken an important decision regarding the Intermediate exams for the Academic Year 2022-23.

According to the notification issued by the TSBIE, board examinations will be 100% syllabus based. In view of the coronavirus epidemic, the Board had reduced the syllabus to 70% for the past two years. But this year, bringing back the old format which was in vogue before the COVID pandemic, the TSBIE has prescribed 100% syllabus for both Intermediate I year & II Year students.

As per the orders of the Government of Telangana, the TSBIE has prescribed 100% syllabus for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) & Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE)- 2023.

