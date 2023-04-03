Chapter on Mughal Empire removed from NCERT book



The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has revised its textbooks, including the Class 12 history book.

It has removed the chapters related to the Mughal Empire. This change will be applicable to schools teaching NCERT books across the country.

Chapters and topics related to ‘Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries)’ have been removed from the 12th class history book.



NCERT has also removed some poems and images from Hindi as well.

