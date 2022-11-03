Director of the School Education Telangana issues fresh notice regarding Telangana SSC Public exams

As per a recent notice issued by the Director of the School Education Telangana, SSC public examinations will be conducted with 6 question papers instead of 11 from academic year 2022-23 onwards.

Earlier SSC public exams used to have 11 papers. But during the last academic year, the Telangana government had reduced the number of papers from 11 to six due to pandemic. It was decided to continue with the same pattern for the current academic year also.

But as per the recent notice the same six paper pattern will be continued from 2022-23 onwards.

These six papers include first language, Telugu, English, mathematics, general science and social science. Meanwhile, they have also been requested to conduct summative assessment for class 9 and 10 with six papers for academic year 2022-23.