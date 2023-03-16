Documentary Filmmaking workshop begins at MANUU

Hyderabad: Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) today inaugurated a 3-day Documentary Film Making workshop being organized by Instructional Media Centre (IMC), MANUU in collaboration with Indian Documentary Producers Association (IDPA), Mumbai. Fifty participants are attending the workshop.

In his presidential remarks, Prof Ainul Hasan emphasized on the importance of documentary film making as a tool for raising awareness about important social issues and promoting social change.

Participants will gain knowledge about documentary making and will come out with some good inputs, he hoped. He identified perception and presentation as two important aspects of film making.

Describing film making as a difficult job he asked the participants to make use of this opportunity and try to go beyond horizons.

The workshop aims at providing skills & knowledge required to create impactful and meaningful documentary films.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, OSD II & Registrar I/c spoke about the importance of documentary films and described various genres of films.

Mr. Sanskar Desai, President, IDPA in his address spoke about availability of enough scope for documentaries in market as they reflect the truth & reality. Two eminent & award winning film makers Mr. Kamlesh K. Mishra and Dr. Santosh Pathare will be interacting with the participants along with Mr. Desai during workshop.

Mr. Rizwan Ahamd, Director, IMC & Workshop Director in his opening remarks briefed about the aims and objectives of the workshop. Currently Indian film makers are doing great by receiving international accolades at different festivals, he mentioned.

The workshop convener Mr. Mohammed Mujahid Ali, Producer I convened the inaugural session whereas Mr Omar Azmi, Producer I proposed vote of thanks.

The workshop will cover topics related to scripting, cinematography, sound design, editing, and distribution. Interested persons may also attend workshop online live on IMC MANUU Youtube channel.