Dr. Zia Hussaini Salman MD Cardiology gets gold medal

Zia Hussaini Salman, a young man from Khammam, Telangana, was awarded a gold medal at the National Conference on Cardiology held in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

The national conference is organized every year in different states across the country. Dr. Zia Hussaini Salman son of Salim Hussaini from Khammam city has been securing high marks since the first year of inter-university.

Zia Hussaini also achieved significant success in MBBS and MD Cardiology and received free complete medical education due to his excellent performance and received many medals during his studies.