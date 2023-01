Driver’s daughter Sana Ali Khan appointed for ISRO

Sana Ali Khan, a driver’s daughter from a village in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, has been appointed as a technical assistant engineer in the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Belonging to a middle-class family, Sana Ali Khan’s father Sajid Ali Khan is a bus driver of the same college where Sana Khan studied engineering. Sana Khan completed her B.Tech and M.Tech from SATI College, Vidisha district and was recently appointed in ISRO.