Exam season: Why sleep is necessary?

Examinations are a time of intense stress; in fact, from eighth grade until graduation, there is a time of intense to chronic stress because of the volume of exams that must be taken. Some students experience significant stress, while others are able to manage it, maintain their health, and excel in their studies and careers. What then, genuinely aids the pupil in realising that potential? Sleep is one of the most crucial things. Most people do not consider sleep to be a part of their health. In reality, it is placed very low on the priority list. The majority of students take satisfaction in staying up late studying and not sleeping throughout exams.

Why it’s important to sleep:

The amount of time spent sleeping depends on the person’s age, with smaller children needing more sleep, but the body needs an average of eight to nine hours of deep sleep per night to perform at its best.

Healthy sleep balances the body’s hormone levels, including those of the blood sugar, insulin, cholesterol, leptin, ghrelin, and cortisol. These hormones are necessary for the body to function properly.

Lack of sleep inhibits leptin, the satiety hormone, and increases ghrelin instead (hunger hormone). As a result, the person experiences excessive hunger and cravings and consumes more sweet and salty foods, which causes weight gain.

There is an increase in insulin levels when blood sugar levels are not maintained.

Lack of sleep raises cortisol levels, which inflame the body and lower immunity by making it more susceptible to diseases. Exams should not be taken while unwell because it reduces performance.

Furthermore interfering with cognition and memory, elevated cortisol levels cause forgetfulness, disorientation, and poor recall. All of this adds up to anxiety, trepidation, and tension, which puts the learner in a state of terror.

As a result, sleep is a crucial part of being healthy. The body’s cellular regeneration occurs during sound sleep, which enables all of its systems and organs to function as efficiently and harmoniously as possible. This produces a comfortable mental environment and a healthy body, both of which are essential for growth, development, and meeting all challenges of life including exams.