Free Mock Online Eamcet exam

Hyderabad: Free Mock Online EAMCET is being conducted by Xplore.co.in, a leading online assessment platform organization in association with Geethanjali College of Engineering and Technology, Keesara.

Xplore.co.in is a renowned IT Consulting Startup & Online Assessment Platform from Award Winning Youngster of Telangana Dr. Akhil Modhe. The Free Mock Online EAMCET is for students to utilize a free opportunity where they can get a performance report instantly.

The question papers are set by experienced professors and are of good standards. The mock series will help the students get an overall understanding of EAMCET. Students interested to take part in the Mock EAMCET test series can register at https://tseamcet.xplore.co.in.

The first mock test will be held on 5th April 2023 with the subsequent tests on 15th, 25th and 30th. The mock EAMCET test will be made available on these days between 9 AM to 5 PM.

Register: https://tseamcet.xplore.co.in

Call: 1800-890-1324 (Toll Free) or 79958 66652.