Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) students from University Fine Arts Club under the guidance of Dean Student welfare today prepared a beautiful logo of G20 as part of University Connect innovative outreach programme.

The logo was prepared using different colors inside the Baab-e-Ilm (Main Gate) right in front of Osmania Park.

It is pertinent to mention that India has taken over the prestigious Presidency of G20 on 1st December 2022.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor while inspecting the design appreciated the art work of the girl students in preparing the G20 logo.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, Prof. Saneem Fatima, Director, HRDC, Prof. Mohd Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Joint Dean, DSW, Dr. Mohd. Yousuf Khan, Principal, Polytechnic were also present.

Earlier, in the day a high level advisory committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prof. Shugufta Shaheen, OSDI to chalk out the action plan to implement the G20 University connect programme at MANUU.

DSW took the initiative in launching the University connect programme in MANUU CAMPUS as per the guidelines issued by University Grants Commission.