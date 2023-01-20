Global Education Fair at Nawab Shah Alam Khan Engineering College



Hyderabad: One of a kind Global Education Fair is being organized for the students of Nawab Shah Alam Khan Engineering College, Malakpet.

The fair will be held on Saturday, January 21 from 10 am to 4 pm at Malakpet Campus, in which leading educational consultants of the city will participate.

The purpose behind organising this Global Education Fair is to guide students who are trying to pursue higher education abroad.

It is often felt that students usually suffer due to lack of proper information or guidance. Through this fair, students will be counseled and information about various universities, courses and scholarships will be provided to them.

Informative lectures will be delivered by the consultancy in the college seminar hall till 1 pm.

Admission to this fair is free and open to all. All students and their parents are invited to participate and benefit from the fair. For more information contact the Dean, Student Affairs, Raza Ahmed Khan on phone no: 9848058830