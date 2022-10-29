Graduation Day held at Deccan College of Engineering and Technology

Hyderabad: Deccan College of Engineering and Technology organised its graduation day on 29 October, 2022.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Dr. Mir Iqbal Faheem, Director, DGI addressed the staff and students. He congratulated the graduates on the completion of their courses. He informed that DGI a group of technical institutions is a technical campus and it is a Self Financed Institution established in 1984, under the able leadership of the founder and honorable Chairman Late Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi and is continued by Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi and Trustee Akber Uddin Owaisi, eminent legislators.

Dr. Syeda Gauher Fatima, Principal, DCET did the honour of administration of pledge to the students. Certificates were presented to the graduates. Professor M A. Nayeem, ECE department convened of the program.

All the heads of the departments, professor M. A Nayeem, ECE department, professor, Mohammed Ayub Hussain Khan SHM department, Dr. Syed Razi Uddin, CSE department, Dr. Quddusa Sultana, EEE department, Dr. Ayesha Ameen, IT, department, Mr. Mohammad Abdul Wajid Siddiqui, Civil department, Dr. Shaik Jaffer, EIE department, Dr. P. Dhanraj, Mechanical Engineering department and Mr. Khaja Mahboob Ullah, MCA, department were present on the dais.

Vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Kauser Fatima, faculty ECE department.

The event was concluded by a declaration. Mrs. Rehana Sultana faculty of the English Department anchored the program.