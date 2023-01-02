Hyderabad: Nargis and Nafees of Telangana Minority Residential College awarded medals in Delhi

Hyderabad: Two sisters of Telangana Minority Residential College in Uppal, Hyderabad, were awarded gold medals and silver medals in Delhi. Nargis Sultana daughter of Mohammed Abdul Saleem scored 95 per cent and was awarded gold medal while her sister Nafees Sultana scored 93 per cent in 12th grade and bagged a silver medal. Nargis wants to be a doctor and is preparing for NEET. Nafees is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy in Telangana.

The awards were presented at the 32nd Convention of the American Federation of Muslims of Indian Origin (AFMI) in New Delhi.

Their father, Mohammad Abdul Saleem who accompanied them to the ceremony works as a supervisor. He said that as he and his wife could not finish school education, so they wished that they would get their daughters educated and make them self-dependent.

84 meritorious school students from across the country were felicitated during the AFMI’s 32nd Convention in New Delhi. AFMI in collaboration with the Delhi Youth Welfare Association (DYWA), which works for promoting education for underprivileged children organised the Convention.

Founded in Detroit, United States in 1989, AFMI recognises the country’s top student achievers. It has recognised over 4,000 students so far from over 400 districts in India.