Jameel Ahamed awarded Ph.D. in Computer Science & Engineering

Hyderabad: Mr. Jameel Ahamed, Assistant Professor, Department of CS&IT, MANUU is awarded Ph.D. in Faculty of Engineering by National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar.

He has submitted the thesis on the topic “Semantic Interoperability and Predictive Analytics in the Internet of Things for Smart Healthcare” under the joint supervision of Prof. Roohi Naaz Mir and Dr. Mohammad Ahsan Chishti. His Viva-Voce was conducted on 01-10-2022.