Education

Jameel Ahamed awarded Ph.D. in Computer Science & Engineering

He has submitted the thesis on the topic "Semantic Interoperability and Predictive Analytics in the Internet of Things for Smart Healthcare"

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 19 October 2022 - 16:55
0 199 Less than a minute
Jameel Ahamed awarded Ph.D. in Computer Science & Engineering
Jameel Ahamed awarded Ph.D. in Computer Science & Engineering

Hyderabad: Mr. Jameel Ahamed, Assistant Professor, Department of CS&IT, MANUU is awarded Ph.D. in Faculty of Engineering by National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar.

He has submitted the thesis on the topic “Semantic Interoperability and Predictive Analytics in the Internet of Things for Smart Healthcare” under the joint supervision of Prof. Roohi Naaz Mir and Dr. Mohammad Ahsan Chishti. His Viva-Voce was conducted on 01-10-2022.

Related Articles
Tags
Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 19 October 2022 - 16:55
0 199 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button