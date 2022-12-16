JEE notification released; Students can write exam in Urdu as well

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the notification for JEE Main 2023 exam. As per the schedule for the registration of JEE Main 2023, released by the administering body of JEE, the registration process has been started on jeemain.nta.nic. The last to apply is January 12, 2023.

The first session of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main 2023 will be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day, while the second session will be held in April.

Urdu knowing candidates can write the exam in Urdu if they wish so. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Students qualified in JEE-Main can take admission in undergraduate engineering programs at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. They can also go for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

The NTA has restored the class 12 performance criterion of 75 per cent for qualifying JEE Main 2023.