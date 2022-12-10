KTR hands over laptops, uniforms to Basara students

Basara (Nirmal): Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao handed over laptops and uniforms to students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies(RGUKT-Basara) here on Saturday.

Minister KT Rama Rao participated in the 5th convocation ceremony of the RGUKT-Basara as the Chief Guest along with his cabinet colleagues Sabitha Indra Reddy and Allola Indra Karan Reddy and awarded degrees to the graduating students, and gold medals to meritorious students.

Minister @KTRTRS participated in @RGUKT_Basara's 5th Convocation Ceremony as the Chief Guest along with his cabinet colleagues @SabithaIndraTRS and @IKReddyAllola. Awarded degrees to the Graduating students, and gold medals to meritorious students. pic.twitter.com/vzrRRNQgDW — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) December 10, 2022

Stating that the State government led by Chief Minister is strengthening higher education ecosystem, the Minister asked the graduating students to focus on 3Ds – Digitisation, Decarbonisation and Decentralization, which will present immense opportunities in near future.

He also requested Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to introduce a practice school or apprenticeship model so that the students get industrial exposure while studying.

On the occasion, the Minister urged students to leverage T-Hub research and innovation circle of Hyderabad – RICH facilities to walk in with an idea and walk out with a product.

As part of his promise made to RGUKT – Basara students in September that laptops will be presented to the campus students, KTR handed over about 2,200 laptops and 1,500 desktops to the students. Former MP S Venugopala Chary, Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy, RGUKT Vice-Chancellor Prof V Venkata Ramana, Director S Satheesh Kumar and others were present.