MANUU Drama Club holds Open Mic

This was the fifth Open Mic program in which a total of 12 students presented a wide range of talents, including storytelling, poetry, ghazal, mime, mono-act,  and a special presentation by the University Drama Club.

Hyderabad: The Drama club and Department of Women Education (DWE) at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) jointly organized Ignited Minds – an Open Mic at the Amphitheatre, MANUU campus on March 18, 2023.

Mr. Meraj Ahmad, Cultural Coordinator while speaking on the occasion said University organizes various programmes but the purpose of open mic is to give a stage to students who have talent but do not get an opportunity to showcase it.

The aim is to bring out their hidden talent and to improve it.  Whatever the student presents at Open Mic is their own writing – a small start for them, he remarked. 

Mushira Ashraf, Research Scholar, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, anchored the programme and gave a comprehensive introduction about the Open Mic. Large number of teachers and students attended.

