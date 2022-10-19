MANUU extends last date of distance admissions

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has extended the last date for submission of online application for admission into distance mode programmes (September 2022 session) to November 10, 2022. Earlier the last date was October 20.



According to Prof. Mohd. Razaullah Khan, Director, Directorate of Distance Education, the date has been extended as per the decision of UGC.



Interested candidates can now register online upto November 10 and the last date for payment of admission fee is November 15, 2022.



Admissions are available in UGC approved M.A. (Urdu, English, Islamic Studies, Arabic, Hindi & History), B.A., B.Com., Diploma courses (Teach English and Journalism & Mass Communication) and Certificate courses (Proficiency in Urdu through English & Functional English). Students can also enroll themselves simultaneously in any two programmes as per guidelines of UGC.



The e-prospectus and online application forms are available at manuu.edu.in/dde (ADMISSION Portal: manuuadmission.samarth.edu.in). Student Support Unit (SSU) Helplines 040-23008463 or 040-23120600 (Extn. 2207 & 2208) and toll-free No. 18004252958 can be contacted for further details or visit university website.