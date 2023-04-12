MANUU Films bag top honour at CEC UGC Festival

Hyderabad: Two films of Instructional Media Centre, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) produced under MANUU Knowledge Series have won accolades at the 24th CEC UGC Educational Video Festival organized by Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), an Inter University Centres set up by the University Grants Commission.

The film “Alzahravi” bagged the best film award in the category of Best Visual Effects & Animation whereas “Polymer, the promise of PDMS” has been recommended for citation under Best film/Documentary award category along with other three films.

According to Mr Rizwan Ahamd, Director, IMC, the film “Alzahravi” by Mr Omer Azmi, Producer IMC explores the life, struggles, and achievements of the renowned scholar, Alzahravi, and his contributions to the field of medicine.

“Polymer, the promise of PDMS” by Mr. Obaidulla Raihan, Cameraperson, is a thought-provoking film based on a research output by the researchers from Central University of Hyderabad, where they have developed a polymeric material which is graphene base media mists smart composite material which will revolutionize the technology in near future.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Syed Ainul Hasan congratulated the centre on this achievement and said IMC is steadily gaining recognition for its unique and thought-provoking approach to the digital media.

Appreciating the media centre Team’s effort who met him today at his office the Vice Chancellor expressed the hope that MANUU knowledge Series will continue to inspire and educate audiences, and contribute to the growth and development of Urdu and dissemination of knowledge.

Mr Rizwan Ahamd said both films were also selected previously at various film festivals Nationally & Internationally. This honour is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the directors of films and the entire team.

MANUU knowledge Series aims to promote Urdu language and culture, as well as highlights the important issues and stories through the medium of film.