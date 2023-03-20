Education

MANUU to hold World Water Day walk

Posted by: munsifdigitalLast Updated: 20 March 2023 - 19:48
0 181 1 minute read
MANUU to hold World Water Day walk
MANUU to hold World Water Day walk

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organizing a walk-in connection with World Water Day (WWD) on March 21, 2023.

The walk will be followed by screening of Documentary Film on Water at Open Air Theatre, MANUU. World water day is celebrated every year on March 22 by UN. This year the theme is “Accelerating Change to solve the water and sanitation crisis”

According to Prof. Shakeel Ahmed, Professor, School of Sciences & Chairperson, MANUU Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-chancellor will flag off the march at 4.30 pm and will also preside a special talk to be held at Open Air Theatre, 6.30 pm.

The chief guest,  Shri Mr. Siddhardha Kumar, Regional Director, Central Ground Water Board (SR), Min. of Jal Shakti, GoI will deliver Special Talk on the occasion.

Related Articles

MANUU Drama Club team will present a Play/Nukkad Natak. Introduction of World Water Day theme & speech by Young Minds are also the part of the programme.

Tags
Posted by: munsifdigitalLast Updated: 20 March 2023 - 19:48
0 181 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button