MANUU to hold World Water Day walk

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organizing a walk-in connection with World Water Day (WWD) on March 21, 2023.

The walk will be followed by screening of Documentary Film on Water at Open Air Theatre, MANUU. World water day is celebrated every year on March 22 by UN. This year the theme is “Accelerating Change to solve the water and sanitation crisis”

According to Prof. Shakeel Ahmed, Professor, School of Sciences & Chairperson, MANUU Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-chancellor will flag off the march at 4.30 pm and will also preside a special talk to be held at Open Air Theatre, 6.30 pm.

The chief guest, Shri Mr. Siddhardha Kumar, Regional Director, Central Ground Water Board (SR), Min. of Jal Shakti, GoI will deliver Special Talk on the occasion.

MANUU Drama Club team will present a Play/Nukkad Natak. Introduction of World Water Day theme & speech by Young Minds are also the part of the programme.