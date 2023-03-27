MANUU UG admissions, this is the last date for CUET online application

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is offering online admissions into various undergraduate regular mode courses through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023.

The extended last date for online submission of application form is March 30, 2023.

According to Prof. M. Vanaja, Director, Directorate of Admissions, the medium of instruction is Urdu for all courses.

MANUU is launching four year UG Hons./Research programmes (BA, BCom & BSc) from the current academic year 2023-24 in multidisciplinary mode with multiple entry/exit as per NEP-2020.

The admissions are being offered in B.A., B.A. (JMC), B.Com., B.Sc. (MPC, MPCS, ZBC), B.Voc. (Medical Imaging Technology & Medical Laboratory Technology).

The candidates have to fill online application form available at CUET website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in. The Prospectus for UG programmes is available on website http://www.manuu.edu.in.

Meanwhile, the admissions of regular PG, B.Tech, B.Ed., Diploma in Engineering, D.El.Ed, all certificate and research programmes will be notified separately.